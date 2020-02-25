Protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act have taken a violent turn in northeast Delhi since Saturday which has now claimed five lives including a Head Constable of the Delhi Police on Monday. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has called an urgent meeting of all the MLAs on Tuesday as violence continues in Maujpur, Jaffrabad, Bhajanpur, Yamuna Vihar, Chand Bagh and Gokulpuri with incidents of stone-pelting.

Delhi Police and Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel also held a flag march in the Brahampuri area, after stone-pelting incidents were reported between two groups in the area.

With reports of mobs torching shops and homes using petrol bombs, the Delhi government ordered all private and government schools in the violence-affected Northeast Delhi district to remain shut on Tuesday. Internal examinations in government schools have also been postponed. “Internal exams will not be held in schools in the violence-affected Northeast Delhi district. All private and government schools will remain shut. I have spoken to HRD minister Dr R P Nishank and requested that board exams in this area be suspended,” Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia tweeted.

In view of the violence, the DMRC has also terminated its services at Jaffrabad, Maujpur-Babrpur, Gokulpuri, Johri Enclave, and Shiv Vihar metro stations.

Security Update Jaffrabad, Maujpur-Babarpur, Gokulpuri, Johri Enclave and Shiv Vihar remain closed. Trains are being terminated at Welcome metro station. https://t.co/9Pp3vTCZUw — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) February 25, 2020

Home Minister Amit Shah held a two and half hours long meeting late on Monday night with Delhi CP Amulya Patnaik, IB chief Arvind Kumar and Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla among others on Delhi violence.