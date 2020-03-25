Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday urged the people to not panic about the availability of essential commodities during the 21-day nationwide lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to curb the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus.

“There is no need to panic. After PM Modi’s speech yesterday people started lining up at shops for essential services. I again appeal to people to not do panic buying, I assure everyone that there will be no shortage of essential services,” Kejriwal said while briefing the media.

He said it has to be ensured that no one step out of their homes.

“We have to ensure that we don’t step out of our houses. It is our (the government’s) responsibility to ensure that shops open and commodities like vegetables, milk, medicines and other products reach you,” the chief minister said.

Kejriwal also said that the government will issue passes for those providing essential services. E-passes will be provided to those who need to open their shops and factories for these services.

“While we would ensure effective implementation of the lockdown, we also want minimum inconvenience to the public particularly to the lower strata of the society. During the lockdown we would assure that essential supplies are maintained,” Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal said.

Further, a helpline number 011-23469536 to reach the police commissioner’s office has been announced for use by those facing any non-cooperation or lack of help from the cops.

Meanwhile, the Home Ministry on Wednesday clarified that the second death reported in Delhi was COVID-19 negative. Ten deaths so far have been reported from Maharashtra (two), Bihar, Karnataka, Gujarat, Punjab, Delhi, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, and Himachal Pradesh.

The total number of cases have climbed to 562 in the country.

With a population of 1.3 billion, India has gone under a complete lockdown from Wednesday after Prime Minister Narendra Modi requested the citizens to take the COVID-19 pandemic seriously which has claimed 18,901 lives globally.