Kejriwal asks Atishi to take necessary steps to resolve water woes of Delhiites

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday asked Water Minister Atishi to take every necessary step to overcome the water shortage in the national capital.

His direction came after Atishi met him in Tihar jail.

Apprising about her meeting with Kejriwal, the minister said, “Even today, during the meeting, CM Arvind Kejriwal first took a report on the status of electricity and water in Delhi. He said that he came to know through the news that there is a water problem in Delhi and people are troubled. In this regard, he has instructed me that whatever steps are required to be taken to overcome the water shortage in Delhi should be taken as soon as possible.”

Advertisement

She further said from the jail, the Chief Minister has given instructions to all the MLAs that they should go to the ground, stay among the people and work to solve the water problem of the people.

“The Chief Minister is not concerned about himself but about the people of Delhi and their work. Whether Arvind Kejriwal is in jail or outside the jail, he thinks about the people of Delhi, about solving their problems and about the betterment of the people of Delhi,” the minister said.

Kejriwal has been trapped in a false case by the central government and has been put in Tihar Jail, she alleged.

In March, Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the excise policy case.