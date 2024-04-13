“Keep fighting, stay strong…”: AAP shares old video of Kejriwal to lift morale of party workers

In a move to lift the morale of party workers amid the gloom around the arrest of party convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in connection with the liquor policy case, and his failure to secure relief from the court; the ruling AAP on Friday shared an old video of the former in which he is seen exhorting his charges to stay strong and be in the service of people with sincerity and devotion.

In the video, the Delhi CM, who is currently in extended judicial custody in the liquor policy case, is heard saying, “If we are killed, we will be called fallen bravehearts. If we win, we will be called fearless. But if we run away, we will be called cowards. We don’t have to run away. Keep fighting, stay firm and strong in your resolve to be in the service of people with honesty and devotion.”

Kejriwal’s judicial custody will end on April 15, after which he will be presented before the court.

The Delhi High Court, earlier, upheld the legality of Kejriwal’s arrest by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) in the excise policy case, saying that the repeated non-compliance of summons for over six months was a contributing factor in his arrest.

Had the petitioner joined the investigation following the issuance of summons under Section 50 of PMLA, he could have given his version before the investigating agency against the material that it had collected, the court stated.

Kejriwal was arrested on March 21 by the ED after being questioned for several hours in the excise policy case.

The trial court, on April 1, sent Kejriwal to judicial custody till April 15.

The ED alleged further that the AAP was the major beneficiary of the proceeds of crime generated in the alleged liquor scam.