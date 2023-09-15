KCR writes to PM for 33 pc OBC, women reservation

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to pass Bills providing 33 per cent reservations for OBCs and women in the upcoming Special Session of the Parliament.

The Parliamentary party of the BRS met today and passed two separate resolutions demanding 33 per cent reservation for women as well as for OBCs in Parliament and state legislatures.

The Chief Minister wrote two letters separately, first one demanding 33 per cent reservation for OBCs and the second one for the implementation of the Women’s reservation Bill which also provides 33 per cent reservation for women in Parliament and state legislatures.

The BRS is trying to woo both the OBCs and the women. In recent elections, the OBC vote has been going to BJP.

Incidentally, although KCR claimed that the state government was implementing 30 per cent reservation for women in government jobs and admissions in higher educational institutions, the party gave only seven tickets to women candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections.

His detractors point out that his daughter and BRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha took up the issue of women reservation after the ED started snapping at her heels over Delhi liquor policy scam.