KCR quotes Naidu to showcase Telangana’s development

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday quoted his bete noire and archrival TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu to drive home the point that the youngest state has indeed fast tracked development in less than a decade after the bifurcation as compared to the residual state of Andhra Pradesh.

With the Assembly elections slated for December this year, a confident Chief Minister Rao was on an inauguration spree for various projects and also made promises which would be taken up in his next term.

“Naidu (Chandrababu) recently said that earlier if one acre of land was sold in Andhra, one could buy four acres in Telangana with that money. Now the tables have turned. If one acre gets sold in Telangana, one can buy 50 or even 100 acres in Andhra,” he said.

“Such is the change of fortune that has taken place in Telangana. If there is a good government anything is possible,” said the Chief Minister during the foundation laying ceremony for the superspeciality hospital at Patancheru to be built at the cost of Rs 1830 crore.

With elections round the corner Rao also made promises to be fulfilled in his third term. He assured that the Metro rail infrastructure will be extended from Patancheru to Hayathnagar and the project will be sanctioned at the very first Cabinet after elections.

Earlier in the day he inaugurated the largest housing complex in Asia for the weaker section of the society in Kollur built by the Hyderabad civic body and symbolically handed over the keys to six beneficiaries.

Later he inaugurated the country’s largest private sector rail coach factory set up by Medha Servo Drives Private Limited at Kondakal in Rangareddy district. The group has been selected for manufacturing coaches for the Mumbai Mono Rail project.

Rao also chose the occasion to point out that there were no fake agreements in Telangana and the industrial growth that has taken place was for real, supported by an ecosystem built by the state government.

The Chief Minister signalled the end of 21-day long festivities on the occasion of tenth Formation Day of Telangana by inaugurating the newly built Telangana Martyrs’ Memorial on the banks of iconic Hussain Sagar.