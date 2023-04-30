KCR inaugurates new Secretariat

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday inaugurated the state’s new Secretariat, at in his brand new office and signed several key files.

Addressing a gathering of senior officials and ministers, Rao slammed all those who had opposed the formation of the new state and questioned the reconstruction of Telangana pointing out the overwhelming development the state has gone through in the past nine years since its inception in 2014.

“Some dwarfs opposed the construction of the new Secretariat sarcastically and said rebuilding Telangana does not mean razing old structures and building new ones. They simply cannot see the all round development that has taken place in the past nine years,” he said.

Rao harked back to those days when except for Hyderabad all nine districts of Telangana were considered as backward by the Planning Commission and not a drop of water could be found in the rivers and water bodies under the erstwhile Andhra rulers.

“This is called the reconstruction of the state and all political adversaries should open their eyes and witness the development of the state,” said the Chief Minister. He pointed out that “the new industrial policy is attracting huge investments in Telangana and Hyderabad is surpassing Bengaluru in IT sector.”