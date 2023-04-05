“KCR has stooped to such a level…”: BJP leader slams CM Rao

The BJP’s Telangana spokesperson NV Subhash on Wednesday condemned the arrest of the party’s state chief and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar, calling the BRS government led by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao ‘inhuman’.

“Is there democracy in the state? The midnight drama of the police and their overaction is highly condemnable. They took away our party chief forcibly without revealing any reason and not even showing any respect to a public representative, who was elected from Karimnagar parliamentary constituency,” Subhash said. Calling Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao ‘inhuman’, he said the former was not allowing people to attend the last rites of their dead as he was drunk on power. He also demanded the immediate release of the BJP’s state chief.

He said that the BJP’s state chief arrived in Karimnagar to attend a family event and a band of police personnel went there and took him into custody.

“Our party workers as well as his family members want to know the reason for his arrest,” he added.

Terming the arrest of the party’s state president undemocratic, Subhash alleged that police personnel were behaving like the workers of the ruling party.

“CM KCR has stooped to such a level that he, with the help of the police, are preventing his political rivals from attending the last rites of their departed loved ones,” he alleged.

Also, Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy on Wednesday spoke to Telangana DGP Anjani Kumar and enquired about the arrest of Bandi Sanjay.

Sources said Reddy questioned DGP how the police arrested the BJP state president without citing any reason.

Earlier, BJP general secretary Tarun Chugh condemned the arrest of Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay, calling it illegal.

Chugh said, “I strongly condemn the illegal arrest of Bandi Sanjay Kumar last night. The failure of the police to disclose the reason for the arrest points to the rampant misuse of power in which police have become a tool.”