KCR govt way past its expiry, says Priyanka

Hitting out at chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for failing to tackle the unemployment problem, AICC member Priyanka Gandhi on Friday said the incumbent BRS government was way past its expiry date.

“KCR ji’s government, which has been ruling Telangana for 10 years, is way past its expiry date. When you buy medicines from medical shops, you look for the date of expiry. The BRS government is way past its expiry,” said the AICC member while campaigning in the state.

She addressed public meetings at Palakurthy, Husnabad and Kothagudem on Friday. At Palakurthy, the turf of seven-time MLA Errabelli Dayakar Rao of BRS, Priyanka Gandhi urged voters to choose Congress candidate Yashaswini Reddy, pointing out that Telangana was one of the states which was high in unemployment. Referring to a job aspirant, Pravalika, who died by suicide, she chastised the government for failing to show compassion and stand by her family and instead resorted to lies and character assassination.

Advertisement

Priyanka promised that if voted to power, the Congress government will give two lakh jobs to youths on the pattern of Rajasthan. She also promised to release the job calendar on time, giving specific dates of examinations, results and finally job notices. Students will get assistance worth Rs 5 lakh and international schools will be set up in each district. “Congress has a proper vision on how to firm up the future of the youths,” she claimed.

Addressing the women at the rally, the Congress leader said inflation was sky high and that was affecting the women most since they have to run the household. She also said the state government has given permission to scores of shops to sell liquor, thereby creating more problems for the women. She iterated that women will get Rs 2,500 as assistance and LPG cylinders will be available at subsidised price. She promised that if Congress was voted to power the farmers would get their loans waived up to Rs 2 lakhs. They will also get Rs 15,000 as incentive while farm labourers will get Rs 12,000. She repeated the Congress slogan, “Want change? Bring Congress.”