KCR, Chandrababu Naidu to attend Mulayam’s last rites

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and former Andhra Pradesh CM N. Chandrababu Naidu will attend the last rites of Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav later in the day.

Telangana Chief Minister and the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) president Chandrasekhar Rao left for Saifai, Mulayam’s native village in Etawah district of Uttar Pradesh.

KCR will pay respects and tributes to the mortal remains of Mulayam Singh Yadav. Later, he will participate in the funeral rites.

Former Andhra Pradesh chief minister and national president of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Chandrababu Naidu also left for Uttar Pradesh to attend the last rites of Yadav.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and former Union minister Mulayam Singh Yadav died on Monday at the age of 82, following prolonged illness.

In his condolence message, KCR noted Mulayam Singh Yadav, a secularist, came into politics with the inspiration of great leaders like famous socialist leaders Ram Manohar Lohia and famous freedom fighter Raj Narayan.

KCR recalled that Mulayam, who served as the chief minister of the largest state Uttar Pradesh for three terms and also as the union minister,A worked for the welfare of the poor and weaker sections throughout his life.

Chandrababu Naidu stated that he lost a dear brother. “Over 4 decades, I have had the fortune of spending plenty of time with the OBC stalwart who always impressed me with his charm, humility and deep understanding of Indian politics,” said the TDP leader.

“A rare gentleman, he was polite, and quietly went about achieving his socialist goals that transformed the lives of millions, becoming a much loved mass leader in the journey,” added Naidu.