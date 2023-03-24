KCR calls it a black day in the history of Indian democracy

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has got support from an unexpected quarter when BRS party supremo and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao condemned his disqualification stating that the Modi regime has overshadowed the Emergency.

Reminding Opposition parties that this was not the time for conflicts between parties, the chief minister called on all democrats to condemn the BJP government for its move.

Rao, who has been trying to form a platform without the BJP and the Congress, has called Rahul’s disqualification a “black day in the history of Indian Democracy” and an instance of “Narendra Modi’s arrogance and dictatorship”.

He went on to add, “It is highly reproachable that the Modi Government is not only abusing Constitutional institutions but also using the highest democratic platform – the Parliament for its nefarious activities.”

The BRS chief further said, “It was a trying time for democracy and Constitutional values. The Modi regime overshadowed the Emergency. Harassment of Opposition leaders has become a routine. Modi on his own is collapsing by disqualifying the Opposition leaders to protect criminals and cheaters. This is not the time for conflicts between parties.”

BRS leader KT Rama Rao also condemned the disqualification. “Disqualification of Rahul Gandhiji is a blatant misinterpretation of the Constitution. The hastiness shown in this issue is highly undemocratic. I condemn it,” wrote Rama Rao on Twitter.

He also posted a quote from Voltaire which said, “I do not agree with what you have to say, but I’ll defend to the death your right to say it.” along with the German pastor Martin Niemoller’s widely known poem “First they came for the Communists…”

There is no love lost between the Congress and the BRS and K Chandrasekhar Rao often blames the Congress along with the BJP for lack of progress after so many years of Independence. However, Rao’s daughter Kalvakuntla Kavitha has made several gestures and comments in recent times and invited the Congress to her protests.