KC Venugopal meets G Sudhakaran amid rumblings in CPM

Spotlight on CPM’s weakness, debate on social media
The ongoing internal challenges within the CPM continue to draw attention, as senior leaders voice concern about the party's future.
All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary KC Venugopal, MP, visited senior CPI-M leader G Sudhakaran at his residence in Paravoor, Alappuzha, on Sunday.
The meeting occurred against the backdrop of Sudhakaran being sidelined within the CPI-M. Both leaders clarified that the visit had no political significance.
Describing it as a courtesy call, KC Venugopal said: “No political discussions took place between us. We have met occasionally in the past. If Mr. Sudhakaran has grievances, it is for him to express them.”
Reacting to the visit, G Sudhakaran echoed similar sentiments, terming it a personal, friendly gesture.
“Many people visit me due to my health issues. KC Venugopal came to my house as part of such visits. We share a long history from our time in the legislature,” he said.
When asked about Venugopal’s intentions, Sudhakaran humorously remarked, “Is KC Venugopal planning to join the CPI-M since he came to meet me?”
The meeting comes at a time when G. Sudhakaran has been excluded from key CPI-M events, including the Ambalapuzha area conference held just one kilometer from his residence.
Sudhakaran, currently a special invitee to the CPI-M district committee, has expressed displeasure over his exclusion from party activities close to home.
