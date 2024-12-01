KC Venugopal meets G Sudhakaran amid rumblings in CPM

All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary KC Venugopal, MP, visited senior CPI-M leader G Sudhakaran at his residence in Paravoor, Alappuzha, on Sunday.

The meeting occurred against the backdrop of Sudhakaran being sidelined within the CPI-M. Both leaders clarified that the visit had no political significance.

Describing it as a courtesy call, KC Venugopal said: “No political discussions took place between us. We have met occasionally in the past. If Mr. Sudhakaran has grievances, it is for him to express them.”

Reacting to the visit, G Sudhakaran echoed similar sentiments, terming it a personal, friendly gesture.

“Many people visit me due to my health issues. KC Venugopal came to my house as part of such visits. We share a long history from our time in the legislature,” he said.

When asked about Venugopal’s intentions, Sudhakaran humorously remarked, “Is KC Venugopal planning to join the CPI-M since he came to meet me?”

The meeting comes at a time when G. Sudhakaran has been excluded from key CPI-M events, including the Ambalapuzha area conference held just one kilometer from his residence.

Sudhakaran, currently a special invitee to the CPI-M district committee, has expressed displeasure over his exclusion from party activities close to home.