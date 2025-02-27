Shashi Tharoor dismisses speculations on his switch to BJP

Senior Congress leader and Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor has dispelled rumours of joining BJP.

Speaking to the Indian Express in a Malayalam language podcast interview, the full version of which was made available the other day, Shashi Tharoor put to rest speculation about him joining the BJPand he reaffirmed his loyalty to Congress but was candid about the internal resistance he faced in the party.

“I have always identified myself as a Congressman, and I have never held discussions about joining the BJP with anyone because I have no such intention. It has never even crossed my mind. So, I don’t know who thought about it or assumed it, but I have never entertained such an idea,.”Tharoor said. “If the party wants to utilize my strengths, I’ll be there. If not, I have other options,” he added.

“It is not right to join other party if you can’t embrace their belief. I don’t think that is right. I have always been a classic liberal. I oppose communalism and believe in social justice alongside economic growth,” he further said.

To a query regarding his political future, Tharoor said “I am not an astrologer. I do not know what is going to happen in the future. The voters of Thiruvananthapuram elected me to Parliament. I have a position there. I work in Parliament. Now I am the chairman of the Standing Committee on External Affairs. I am working for it. What else do you want to know?.”

Speaking on his stance on various issues, the Congress working Committee member said “I opposed Nehru’s panchayati raj, I opposed BJP’s Hindutva and communal agenda, I oppose Left ideology. I oppose Emergency, it was wrong and it suspended our state liberties and freedom of expression. I have criticised everyone at some point. I have opinions, and sometimes they are not liked by my party. I have been facing that for a long; no point in discussing it.”

To a question related to the Kerala elections, Tharoor said that he had not taken a specific stand on it so far and that the needs of the party and the people needed to be considered.

“It is not entirely true to say that I am away from Kerala politics. I campaigned in three elections, 2011, 2016 and 2021. I have helped the party in every way that was needed. The party did not need me much in the first election. They needed me more in the last election. Let’s see what they need in 2026,” he said.

“I did not enter politics for a career. I did not grow up in politics in the KSU or NSUI, starting as a councillor, then an MLA, and then an MP. I had a full career in the United Nations before the party requested me to come, participate in politics, and contribute my knowledge. That is the spirit in which I entered politics, and that is how I continue. I have always tried to work for India’s and Kerala’s upliftment,” he said.

Speaking on intra-party conflicts in the Congress, Tharoor said, “Some in my own party oppose me, but I speak for India and Kerala’s future. Despite facing criticism, I am loyal to Congress and is willing to take on a larger role in the party if required.”