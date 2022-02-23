Kaziranga national park to be partially closed during visit of President Kovind

Kaziranga national park will be partially closed from February 26 to 27 in view of the proposed visit of President Ram Nath Kovind to the national park, said Kaziranga national park officials under the Eastern Assam wildlife division on Tuesday.

The official statement issued by the Kaziranga national park reads, “In view of the proposed visit of the President of India to Kaziranga national park… all tourist activities including elephant safari and jeep safari will be closed with effect from February 26 morning to forenoon of February 27 in Western Range, Bagori and Kaziranga Range Kohora. The tourist activities in Burapahar and Agoratoli will remain open as usual.”

President Kovind will be on a three-day visit to Assam from February 25 to 27 and will also inaugurate a year-long celebration of the 400th birth anniversary of Lachit Borphukan.