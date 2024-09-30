KAZIND -2024: India- Kazakhstan Joint Military Exercise commences in Auli

In a bid to improve the joint military capability and undertake counter terrorism operations in a sub conventional scenario, the 8th edition of India-Kazakhstan Joint Military Exercise KAZIND-2024 started Monday, at Surya Foreign Training Node, Auli, Uttarakhand. An annual affair, the exercise will end on 13th October.

Last year, the exercise was organised at Otar, Kazakhstan from 30th October to 11th November 2023. The Indian contingent comprises 120 personnel, including the troops from the Kumaon Regiment of Indian Army, along with other arms and services, as well as personnel from Indian Air Force. However, Kazakhstan is being represented largely by personnel from its Land Forces and Airborne Assault Troopers.

In a press release issued by the Ministry of Defence, the exercise is being organized under Chapter VII of the United Nations Charter.“The Joint Exercise will focus on operations in the semi-urban and mountainous terrain. Objectives to be achieved from the Joint Exercise are high degree of physical fitness, rehearsing and refining drills for operations at tactical level and sharing of best practices,” it said further.

As part of the exercise, apart from the tactical drills, joint response to a terrorist action, establishment of a Joint Command Post, establishment of an Intelligence and Surveillance Centre, securing of helipad / landing site, combat free fall, Special Heliborne Operations, Cordon and Search operations, besides employment of drones and counter drone systems, would also be undertaken.

Claiming that the KAZIND-2024 will enable both sides to share best practices in tactics, techniques and procedures of conducting joint operations, the release further said that it will also facilitate developing inter-operability, bonhomie and camaraderie between the two armies.

“The Joint Exercise will also enhance defence cooperation, further augmenting bilateral relations between the two friendly nations,” it stated.