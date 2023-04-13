Kavitha denies links with conman Sukesh

BRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha on Thursday said she did not know conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar and accused the BJP of trying to defame the BRS Government and her father Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao after failing to defeat him politically.

The conman, who is currently in jail, has released WhatsApp chats purportedly between Kavitha and AAP’s Satyender Jain and himself and said he had handed over Rs 15 crore in Telangana Bhavan, the BRS party headquarters in Hyderabad following the instruction of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.

“I am not even familiar with the real Sukesh Chandrasekhar. I don’t even know who he is,” said Kavitha in a statement released today. Kavitha, the daughter of Telangana chief minister has repeatedly faced interrogation by CBI and ED in connection with the Delhi Liquor Scam and the probe agency said that she headed the South Liquor Lobby along with other businessmen as well as politicians. Kavitha has so far denied all charges and dismissed the accusations as political vendetta.

“They are trying to defame the Telangana government, BRS party, KCR and the family members by using the criminal Sukesh as a pawn,” said the MLC.

Kavitha has been recommended bed rest after suffering an avulsion fracture. In her statement, she pointed out that a criminal wanted in financial crime released an anonymous letter which was promptly forwarded to the Election Commission by BJP MLA M Raghunandan Rao and then Nizamabad MP and her arch rival Arvind Dharmapuri followed the BJP tool kit and promptly posted it on social media. She said it was a deliberate plan and conspiracy to defame the BRS party.

She said a similar ploy was used when the ED had stated she had destroyed her earlier phones in order to destroy evidence but she had submitted the phones to the probe agency.

She lamented that nowadays media, television channels and YouTube channels were used for political propaganda and spreading fake news.