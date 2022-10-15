Kashmiri Pandit shot dead by terrorists in Shopian

In yet another targeted killing, terrorists on Saturday shot dead a Kashmiri Pandit near his home in south Kashmir’s Shopian.

Police identified the killed person as Puran Krishan Bhat.

Police said the area has been cordoned by security forces and hunt launched for terrorists involved in the incident.

Bhat was shot while he was on his way to his orchard in Chowdari Gund area of Shopian. He was rushed to hospital in a critical condition but he succumbed to his wounds.

Giving preliminary details, police tweeted; “Terrorists fired upon a #civilian (minority) Shri Puran Krishan Bhat while he was on way to orchard in Chowdari Gund #Shopian. He was immediately shifted to hospital for treatment where he #succumbed. Area cordoned off. Search in progress”.