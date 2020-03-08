A couple from Kashmir allegedly having links with the terror outfit ISIS unit from Afghanistan Khorasan Province was detained from southeast Delhi’s Jamia Nagar by Delhi Police on Sunday.

As per the sources, the couple was planning a suicide attack in Delhi and inciting young Muslim men to conduct terror strikes.

As reported by NDTV, the sources told that ISIS has a big role in engineering the protests against the contentious citizenship law and the National Register of Citizens.

The couple identified as Jahanjeb Sami and his wife Hina Bashir Beig was taken into custody this morning from their home in Jamia Nagar. It was also reported that the couple was found to possess certain sensitive items.

As per senior officials, the couple was detained after inputs were shared by the Intelligence Bureau.

“The husband-wife duo, who identified as Jahanjeb Sami and Hina Bashir Beg, were instigating anti-CAA protests in the area,” DCP (special cell) Pramod Kushwaha was quoted by Indian Express as saying.

According to the sources, Jahanjeb Sami used to work in a private company, and the couple also ran a social media platform called, “Indian Muslims unite”. The Indian Muslims unite worked towards mobilising the support against the CAA and the NRC.

The national capital has been witnessing the biggest protest against the CAA as hundreds of women protesters staged a sit-in for more than three months in city’s Shaheen Bagh area, which is near to Jamia Nagar.

Jamia Millia Islamia University, which is also in the Jamia Nagar was the second major hub after Shaheen Bagh for the anti-CAA protesters.

On the CAA protests, the Centre has repeatedly insisted that they were a conspiracy. Many ministers and BJP leaders have alleged that the Congress of practicing the politics of appeasement and alleged it of driving the protests.

BJP leader Giriraj Singh had even alleged the role of Pakistan in the protests.

However, the opposition alleged that the hate speech be BJPn leaders during the Delhi election campaign had acted as a fuel in instigating the violence.

Areas like Seelampur, Jamia Nagar, Matia Mahal, Mustafabad and Shaheen Bagh witnessed violent protests against the contentious Act.

The latest violence over the Act took place in northeast Delhi on the night of February 23 which ended claiming lives of 53 and injured over 200 people.

In various areas like Maujpur, Gokulpuri, Bhajanpura, Jaffrabad, Chandbagh and Khureji Khas groups of men torched homes and shops of Muslims.