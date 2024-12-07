Kashmiri artists revive Bhand Pather at Himalayan Fest

Paying tribute to the slowly vanishing Kashmiri folk art form, Bhand Pather, a group of Kashmiri artists performed “The Way of Unbecoming in the Haunting Place” today, offering a glimpse into an art tradition gradually fading from its homeland. The performance was part of the ongoing “Journeying Across the Himalayas”, an exhibition-cum-festival organized by Royal Enfield at Travancore House here.

The performers, under the banner of Shikargah Collective, included Khursheed Ahmad, a teacher and recipient of the Himalayan Fellowship for Creative Practitioners from the Foundation for Indian Contemparary Art (FICA), Tanveer Fighter, a member of the Bhand community, Salman B. Baba, a Kashmir-based performance artist and educator, and Nasir, an art student.

Bhand Pather, an integral part of Kashmir’s cultural identity, blends drama, dance, music, and satire to reflect the region’s traditions, resilience, and communal harmony. The word Bhand refers to a jester, while Pather means a performance or play. Traditionally, the stories revolve around mythological, historical or social themes, blending spirituality with entertainment.

Speaking to The Statesman, Baba shared that their performances aim to maintain authenticity by referencing original epics documented over the years. “It emphasizes a rejection of forces that attempt to define the cultural and political fabric of the region as a monolith, forcing its bodies and traditions into a stasis. This performance echoes the personal and collective transformations of a Bhand/artist’s in Kashmir, struggling for autonomy and cultural reclamation,” he went on to add.

The performance also highlighted the need for society to rethink its practices and coexist harmoniously with nature. “It’s a call for greater mindfulness towards the environment and all living beings,” he added.

Reflecting on the cultural scene in Kashmir, Baba expressed concerns over limited opportunities for traditional artists. “While Kashmir is progressive in addressing contemporary issues, public platforms for performing arts are scarce. The government organizes festivals, but independent platforms remain virtually non-existent,” he noted.

The Shikargah Collective actively engages with members of the Bhand community, often inviting them to collaborate in performances or participate in readings of historical epics, keeping the folk tradition alive in evolving ways. This powerful performance at the Himalayan festival not only celebrated Kashmir’s rich cultural legacy but also shed light on the challenges faced by its traditional art forms in modern times.