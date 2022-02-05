Kashmir newsman arrested for “glorifying terrorism”: J&K Police

Clarifying the grounds for arrest of a Kashmir based newsman Fahad Shah, the J&K Police on Saturday said that three FIRs stand registered against him for “glorifying terrorism, inciting general public and spreading fake news”. Fahad Shah was arrested on Friday. The Kashmir police said that

Fahad Shah is wanted in 3 cases for glorifying terrorism, spreading fake news & inciting general public for creating law and order situations.

Three FIRs stand registered against him in Srinagar, Shopian and Pulwama. Fahad Shah has been arrested in connection with FIR 19/2022 that was registered in the police station Pulwama.

Fahad Shah edits the online news portal ‘thekashmirwalla’. PDP leader and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti has criticised arrest of Shah.

She tweeted; “Standing up for the truth is deemed anti national. Showing the mirror to a deeply intolerant & authoritarian government is also anti-national. Fahad’s journalistic work speaks for itself & depicts the ground reality unpalatable to GOI. How many Fahad’s will you arrest?”