Kashmir to be linked with rest of country through railway by end of next year

Kashmir will be linked with the rest of the country through railway links by end of next year.

General Manager Northern Railway (NR), Ashutosh Gangal today called in Chief Secretary, Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta, and apprised him about the status of the ongoing works on the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Railway Link (USBRL).

CAO construction Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Railway Link (USBRL), AK Khandelwal; PCSC NR, A N Mishra; DRM Firozpur, Seema Sharma also accompanied GM.

GM Northern Railway briefed the Chief Secretary about the works that have been finished, or nearing completion, works under progress, and the adherence to the set timelines to dedicate the project to the people at the earliest.

Chief Secretary was informed that it is expected that Kashmir valley would be connected to the Jammu and rest of the country during 2023, providing efficient connectivity to Kashmir valley with other parts of the country by rail. The all-weather and cost-effective connectivity shall be a boon for the economy of J&K.

Chief Secretary was informed about the work on the intervening 111 kms of Katra-Banihal section which is going on in full swing despite challenging and inhospitable terrain.

While appreciating the Railways for the work done with respect to connecting the Jammu and Kashmir region with the rest of India, Dr. Mehta observed that the railway line will act as a catalyst for the overall development, progress, and prosperity of the region and shall play important role in rapid industrialization, movement of raw materials, boost trade and tourism, besides providing an opportunity for employment generation.

Dr. Mehta assured all possible support and cooperation from the UT administration to finish the project within the given timeline.

General Manager NR also thanked the Chief Secretary for the UT administration’s support that has been extended to the Railway for executing the several projects and finishing those in a time-bound manner.