Kashmir continues to observe shutdown to mourn death of Geelani

Even though the administration lifted the curfew-like restrictions and also restored telephony in Kashmir, but the valley continued to observe shutdown consecutively on the third day on Saturday to mourn the death of the top Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani.

The streets were mostly deserted but private vehicles could be seen moving on the streets. Mobile internet services remained snapped as a precautionary measure.

Roads leading to the residence of Geelani in Hyderpura in the outskirts of Srinagar remained barricaded and barbed wire blocked the area.

Due to prolonged illness, Geelani died at his residence on Wednesday night after which restrictions were imposed and the communications system blocked to prevent people from attending his funeral.

Pakistani agencies on the name of Hurriyat were reportedly instigating people to observe shut down for five days and march to Geelani’s residence to demand burial of his body in his hometown Sopore in north Kashmir.

Reports of shutdown across the Kashmir valley have been received although curbs on movement have been eased by the administration. Checkpoints have been set up in north Kashmir to prevent any untoward incidents.