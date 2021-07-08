In two separate gunfights in South Kashmir’s Pulwama and Kulgam districts, four terrorists were killed, officials said on Thursday.

According to the police, two terrorists were killed in an encounter at the Puchal area of Pulwama district during a joint operation by the police and the army, and the other two terrorists were killed in a second encounter.

IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar has congratulated security forces on successful anti-terror operations that have led to the elimination of five terrorists in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, top commander of terrorist outfit Hizbul Mujahideen on Wednesday was killed in an encounter that ensued between the terrorist and security forces at North Kashmir’s Handwara.

The terrorist, Mehrazuddin Halwai, who goes by the alias Ubiad was active in North Kashmir for several years, the police said.

The police also informed that Mehrazuddin was a contemporary of Hizbul Mujahideen’s notorious terrorist Burhan Wani who was involved in conducting terrorist attacks specifically in North Kashmir.

(With IANS inputs)