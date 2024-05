Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said that the residents of Kashi were committed to ensuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s victory with a record margin of votes in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

Taking to his official X handle, Chief Minister Yogi wrote: “Dedicated to the service, happiness and prosperity of 140 crore Indians, the honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi filed his nomination from Varanasi for the Lok Sabha elections today. The residents of Kashi are committed to ensuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s victory with a record margin of votes. Har Har Mahadev! Har Har Gange!”

Prime Minister Modi filed his nomination for Varanasi Lok Sabha seat for the third time on Tuesday. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was present during the nomination.