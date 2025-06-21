Kasganj’s Yoga e-certificate drive merges wellness with digital innovation

Kasganj in Uttar Pradesh has launched a unique initiative enabling yoga competition participants to receive e-certificates directly at their doorstep. This digital campaign has quickly gained momentum, marking a significant step in both digital governance and community engagement.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has consistently championed the integration of yoga into everyday life across the state. Under his leadership, the Uttar Pradesh government has launched various initiatives—organizing yoga camps in schools, colleges, government offices, and rural areas, appointing trained instructors, and running awareness drives highlighting the physical and mental benefits of yoga.

Emphasizing digital accessibility in its yoga promotion efforts, the Kasganj district administration introduced an innovative e-certificate campaign for yoga participants. The move not only aligns with the state’s vision for a “Digital Uttar Pradesh,” but also supports the broader goal of a “Healthy Uttar Pradesh.”

Public response to the initiative has been overwhelmingly positive, with over 10,000 people participating in just the past 48 hours—a powerful testament to community enthusiasm and engagement.

Kasganj District Magistrate Medha Roopam shared that under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s vision to make yoga a daily practice and raise awareness among youth through digital tools, the Yoga Competition E-Certificate Campaign was launched on June 19. The campaign has already sparked widespread excitement among youth and citizens.

She explained that the main goal of the initiative is to increase yoga awareness, particularly among young people, and promote health using digital technology.

Under this campaign, anyone can practice yoga at home, fill out a declaration form on the official district website (www.kasganjadmin.in), and receive a certificate by email within minutes. Each certificate is officially signed by the District Magistrate and Chief Development Officer, enhancing its credibility and value.

The DM noted that the campaign is particularly popular with the youth, who are not only participating themselves but also motivating friends and family to join. By sharing their e-certificates on social media, participants are turning this initiative into a growing public movement.

She emphasized that yoga is not merely a physical activity but also a path to mental and spiritual well-being. In today’s digital age, combining health and technology is essential, and this campaign is a timely and effective effort in that direction.

Kasganj’s initiative is making yoga more relevant for the younger generation while transforming it into a broader public campaign through digital platforms. The model offers an inspiring blueprint for other districts to follow. This effort contributes meaningfully to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision that “Yoga is India’s heritage” and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s goal of building a “Healthy citizenry, strong nation.”