Kartarpur corridor likely to reopen soon

Ahead of the upcoming Gurpurab, the birth anniversary of the first Sikh guru Guru Nanak, the government is set to reopen the Kartarpur Corridor with Pakistan shortly.

The reopening of Kartarpur will assist thousands of devotees, largely Sikhs, to visit the final resting place of Guru Nanak in Pakistan.

The Ministry of External Affairs and the Union Home Ministry are considering the reopening of the Kartarpur corridor. The corridor was shut in wake of the COVID pandemic.

The visa-free 4.7-kilometer corridor joins the Indian border to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan. It became operational in 2019 and was inaugurated by Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Alternatively, the devotees are visiting the shrine going via the Attari-Wagah border which requires a visa.

Notably, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders of Punjab recently met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and requested to reopen the corridor.