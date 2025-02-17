Karnataka to work with Centre to transform digital governance to deliver services to masses

Karnataka is in the race to become the country’s cutting-edge technology hub and the model of digital governance with stepped-up cooperation with the union government on digital services delivery for the citizens.

State Minister of Electronics, Information Technology & Biotechnology and Rural Development & Panchayat Raj IT, BT, Panchayat Raj, Priyank Kharge, on Monday, held a crucial meeting with senior officials from the National Institute for Smart Government (NISG) to explore innovative digital solutions for the state.

According to a government statement, the discussions at the meeting were focused on leveraging NISG’s expertise in e-governance to enhance citizen-centric service delivery and accelerate Karnataka’s digital transformation. Rajiv Bansal (IAS), CEO, Veerraju Naidu, Senior Vice President & CFO, and Stephen Anurag Prathipati, Project Officer, from NISG, were among the officials from Delhi present at the meeting.

Karnataka aims to strengthen collaboration with the Union and State governments, as well as public and private stakeholders, to adopt global best practices and emerging technologies.

Key discussions centered on engaging NISG to facilitate advanced e-governance solutions tailored to Karnataka’s needs. The practical aspects focused were opportunities to enhance digital public infrastructure, improve service delivery efficiency, and integrate AI-driven governance models that will directly benefit citizens.

“Karnataka has always been at the forefront of digital innovation, and our collaboration with NISG will further strengthen our efforts to enhance e-Governance and citizen-centric services. By leveraging global best practices and fostering strategic partnerships, we aim to accelerate the state’s digital transformation and set new benchmarks in governance. Our focus is on building a future-ready digital infrastructure that not only benefits Karnataka but also serves as a model for other states” said Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge.

“NISG is committed to supporting Karnataka in its digital transformation journey by bringing in expertise, best practices, and cutting-edge e-Governance solutions. Our collaboration will focus on enhancing citizen-centric service delivery, strengthening digital public infrastructure, and exploring emerging technologies, including in the aviation sector. We appreciate the Hon’ble Minister’s visionary approach and look forward to contributing to Karnataka’s leadership in technology-driven governance” said Rajiv Bansal (IAS), CEO, NISG.

This collaboration marks a crucial step in Karnataka’s vision to integrate cutting-edge technology into governance. The state will work closely with NISG to develop scalable e-governance models that improve efficiency, accessibility, and transparency. The partnership is expected to lead to actionable projects in smart governance, digital public infrastructure, and emerging technology applications across sectors.

By prioritising citizen-centric digital services and innovative policy frameworks, Karnataka is set to reinforce its leadership in India’s digital governance, Karnataka officials hope.