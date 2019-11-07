The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday directed the state government to reconsider its decision to cancel the birth anniversary celebrations of Tipu Sultan, the 18th century ruler of the erstwhile Mysore kingdom who fought British oppression, but declined to stay the order. A division bench, comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice S R Krishna Kumar, issued the order while hearing a PIL challenging the government’s decision to cancel the November 10 Tipu Jayanti celebrations as a state event.

It directed the government to reconsider its decision in two months. “It should not look like the decision was taken arbitrarily,” the bench observed, adding that it felt the state took the decision without considering the reasons mentioned in the previous decisions to celebrate Tipu Jayanti.

The state government told the court that it had not banned private celebrations. Noting this, the court directed the government to provide protection to such celebrations and ensure peace.

Soon after coming to power in Karnataka, the BJP government had in July scrapped the celebration of Tipu Sultan’s birth anniversary. The party had been opposing the annual event since it was started by the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government in 2015.

Recently, a BJP MLA from Kodagu had demanded removal of a lesson on Tipu Sultan from school textbooks, following which the government formed a committee to look into it and submit a report.

BJP and right-wing organisations have been strongly against Tipu Sultan, calling the erstwhile Mysore king a “religious bigot”.