Karnataka govt requests Centre to cancel Prajwal Revanna’s diplomatic passport

The Siddaramaiah-led Congress government in Karnataka has written a letter to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), seeking cancellation of the diplomatic passport of suspended JD-S leader and NDA Lok Sabha candidate Prajwal Revanna.

According to sources, the MEA is currently processing the Karnataka government’s request in this regard.

“MEA has received a letter from the Karnataka government for the cancellation of the diplomatic passport in respect of MP Prajwal Revanna. This is being processed,” a news agency quoted sources as saying.

Revanna is wanted in sex abuse cases after a pen drive containing his purported obscene videos went viral. After his videos went viral and a woman filed a case against him, he fled to Germany.

Meanwhile, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah has also written another letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking “prompt and necessary” action to cancel Revanna’s diplomatic passport.

In his letter, Siddaramaiah said, “I write to you once again to draw attention to the grave series of incidents that Prajwal Revanna has been accused of committing. These incidents have not only shocked the conscience of the people of the State of Karnataka but have also caused a nationwide concern.”

He also said it was “disheartening” that his previous letter in this regard was not acted upon.

The development comes days after HD Kumaraswamy, Prajwal Revanna’s uncle, urged him to come back to the country and face the law.

“..I would appeal to him (Prajwal Revanna) to come back to Karnataka and face this investigation… If you have not done anything then why are you afraid, why did you run away? You have to face this situation,” Kumaraswamy told reporters on Monday.