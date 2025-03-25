Karnataka firm on implementing Muslim quota in govt contracts

The Karnataka government will implement reservation for Muslims in awarding government contracts as soon as the Justice Nagamohan Das Committee submits its report next month.

State Home Minister DG Parameshwara said that Chief Minister S Siddaramaiah has already indicated the government’s firm stand on implementing the quota at a meeting he held with ministers, including Parameshwara, Priyank Kharge, Shiraj Thangadgi, and Dr HS Mahadevappa.

Advertisement

Parameshwara told media persons that Justice Nagamohan Das, who was also present at the meeting, had categorically stated that empirical data would provide a definite opinion.

Advertisement

Social Welfare Minister Mahadevappa said Justice Nagmohan Das updated the ministers on the committee’s progress.

He said, “We had a long discussion based on the data, and Justice Nagmohan Das will submit an interim report within a week. We will decide based on the report. All issues, including empirical data, were discussed. Our government is committed to implementing internal reservation. No community has sought any particular percentage of reservation. Almost all departments have provided data. We will take action in accordance with the Supreme Court guidelines.”