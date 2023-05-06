Make supporters of PFI bite dust in Karnataka assembly polls: Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Saturday that the nationalist people must unite to make supporters of anti-national organisations like the Popular Front of India (PFI) bite dust in the forthcoming elections in Karnataka.

Attacking the Congress and JD (S) governments in the state in the past, CM Yogi said that on the one hand they had let loose an anti-India organisation like the PFI to carry forward its anti-national activities and on the other were seeking ban on an organisation like Bajrang Dal, which was dedicated to national and social service and devoted to Lord Hanuman.

CM Yogi made these remarks during his marathon election rallies held in Koppa (Chikkamagaluru), Puttur (Dakshin Kannada) and Honnavara (Uttar Kannada) to seek votes for respective BJP candidates. He also held massive roadshows in Puttur (Dakshin Kannada), Karkala (Udupi) and Bantwal (Dakshin Kannada) with scores of supporters holding BJP flags and chanting ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ and ‘Yogi Adityanath ki Jai’.

Asking people to visit every door with the slogan ‘Jaijkara Veer Bajrangi, Har Har Mahadev,’ Yogi said that the nationalist society would ensure the victory of the double engine government in the forthcoming assembly elections in Karnataka.

Emphasising that the double engine government was a guarantee of security and development, he added: “India has come a long way in the last nine years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership.

The country’s global prestige has gone up significantly while massive infrastructural development is underway in highways, railways, metro, rapid rail, airports and waterway in addition to the setting up of Science City, IIMs, IITs, etc, he said.

He further pointed out: “India is emerging as a global leader under the leadership of PM Modi. PM Modi is the captain of Team India, which is working towards this goal. Now, you have to decide if you want Karnataka to play a key role in Team India’s journey to global leadership, which is possible only in a double engine government.”