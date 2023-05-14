Karnataka DGP Praveen Sood appointed new CBI Director

Karnataka Director General of Police Praveen Sood has been appointed the next director of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for a period of two years, an official order said on Sunday.

Sood is an IPS officer from the 1986 batch of Karnataka cadre. At present, Subodh Kumar Jaiswal is serving as the director of CBI. Sood’s appointment comes as the tenure of the present CBI director ends on May 25.

The Department of Personnel and Training in its order said, “Approval of the competent authority is hereby conveyed to the appointment of Praveen Sood, IPS (KN:86) as Director, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for a period of two years from the date of assumption of charge of the office vice Subodh Kumar Jaiswal, IPS (MH:85) consequent upon completion of his tenure.”