As Congress dislodged the ruling BJP from power in Karnataka, the saffron party on Saturday said it will introspect the setback and will come back during 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

After the Bharatiya Janata Party’s poor show in the southern state, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai said the party will take the verdict in its ‘stride’.

Taking to Twitter, Bommai said, “We accept the verdict of the people of Karnataka with due respect. We will take this verdict in our stride. We will analyse and correct our fault lines and rebuild the party and come back during parliamentary elections.”

BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel said the onus of the party’s debacle is on him and that the BJP would work meticulously as a good Opposition party in the state. “I take responsibility for the defeat as the state president. I will work responsibly as a good Opposition party in the state,” he declared.

Kateel expressed gratitude to the voters of the state, especially party workers who, he said, worked round the clock for the party. “Yeddyurappa-Basavaraja Bommai ji worked for the overall development. We will, however, analyse the reason for the setback,” he added.

Meanwhile, veteran BJP leader BS Yediyurappa reassured party workers saying victory and defeat are not new for the party. “Victory and defeat aren’t new to BJP. Party workers need not be panicked by these results. We will introspect about the party’s setback. I respectfully accept this verdict,” said BJP leader Yediyurappa on the party’s defeat in Karnataka.