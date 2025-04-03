Karnataka CM’s Delhi visit sparks cabinet reshuffle buzz in state

Speculation is rife in Bengaluru that there could be some changes in the party’s organisational structure as the Congress government in Karnataka nears completing its halfway mark, if conversations in the party are any indication.

It is believed from the gist of conversations that Chief Minister S Siddaramaiah, who called on Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday, had discussed political developments in the state and also the nominations to four vacancies in the state legislative council. Some hopeful MLAs are also expecting a reshuffle in the council of ministers. The CM is also said to have briefed the party leadership about the honey trap allegations, the gold smuggling case, and the quota for muslims in government contracts, which the BJP has made an issue.

A team of ministers accompanied the Chief Minister on his Delhi visit, where he inaugurated the newly constructed Karnataka Bhawan. There is intense speculation about the party’s leadership change in the state, though party sources rule it out for now. Senior ministers Satish Jarkiholi and HC Mahadevappa were also part of the delegation.

