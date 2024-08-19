Karnataka CM challenges Governor’s prosecution nod in MUDA land scam

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday filed a petition in the High Court challenging Governor Thawarchand Gehlot’s decision to sanction his prosecution in the alleged Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) land scam case, according to a report by legal website Live Law.

The allegations against Siddaramaiah pertain to the allotment of 14 housing sites in Mysuru, including one to his wife, as well as the alleged misappropriation of Rs 89.73 crore from a state development corporation intended for the welfare of Scheduled Tribes. This has drawn severe criticism from opposition parties in the state.

The controversy began earlier this year when social activist Snehamayi Krishna filed a complaint accusing Siddaramaiah and nine others of forging documents to claim compensation from MUDA.

The Chief Minister has consistently denied these allegations, asserting that “everything was done according to law” concerning the land allotment in Mysuru.

The move to challenge the Governor’s nod to his prosecution comes amid the ruling Congress party’s criticism of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accusing it of misusing the Governor’s office to pursue a political vendetta.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President DK Shivakumar has announced state-wide protest rallies slated for August 19.

Shivakumar condemned the Governor’s decision, labeling it as a “politically motivated” move orchestrated by the BJP to destabilize the Congress-led government in Karnataka.

“This is a murder of democracy, and we will protest it. We have instructed our party leaders to carry out peaceful protests and ensure that anti-social elements don’t infiltrate the rallies and create trouble,” he stated.

Meanwhile, Siddaramaiah has called for a Congress Legislative Party (CLP) meeting on August 22 at the Vidhana Soudha conference hall.

The meeting is aimed at briefing party members on the current situation and discussing the implications of the Governor’s sanction.

Karnataka’s Minister for Information Technology and Biotechnology, Priyank Kharge, said that it was important to keep party members informed.

“Since there is a huge uproar about the Governor’s role, we need to apprise our people. Ultimately, they are public representatives; 136 MLAs need to know what is happening,” Kharge remarked.

The order from the Governor’s Secretariat cites provisions under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, and the Bharatiya Nagarika Suraksha Samhitha, 2023, as the legal grounds for allowing the prosecution.