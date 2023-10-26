Logo

# India

Karnataka: 5 killed, 5 critically injured in accident on National Highway 44

Five people were killed and five others sustained critical injuries after they met with an accident on National Highway 44

ANI | New Delhi | October 26, 2023 8:46 am

Representation image

Five people were killed and five others sustained critical injuries after they met with an accident on National Highway 44 near the traffic police station in Karnataka’s Chikkaballapur area, police said on Thursday.

These people were travelling from Bagepalli to Chikkaballapur, Bagepal Traffic Police said.
The five injured have been shifted to a hospital and their condition is said to be critical.

More details are awaited.

