Kargil’s game changer: IAF commemorates 26 years of Operation Safed Sagar

Commemorating the 26th anniversary of “Operation Safed Sagar, the Indian Air Force described it as a ‘trailblazer in many ways’.

Launched during the 1999 Kargil War between India and Pakistan, the IAF said it intended to flush out the “Pakistani regulars and intruders” who occupied Indian positions along the Line of Control (LoC).

In a post on X, the IAF wrote, “OpSafedSagar —the Indian Air Force’s codename for its air operations during the KargilWar1999 — was launched in support of ground forces under Operation Vijay. It aimed to flush out Pakistani regulars and intruders who had occupied Indian positions along the LoC in the Kargil sector.”

Calling it the first large-scale use of air power in the Kashmir region since the 1971 Indo-Pak War, the IAF wrote, “Never before had an air force been tasked with such high-altitude precision operations in rugged mountainous terrain—making it a watershed moment in military aviation history.”

“Operation Safed Sagar was a trailblazer in many ways: it saw air power employed in unconventional roles, demonstrated the effectiveness of limited use of air assets in a localised conflict, and shattered the long-held notion that use of air power would inevitably escalate into full-scale war. The operation not only showcased the versatility and resolve of the Indian Air Force but also established the deterrent value of calibrated air strikes—even in a low-intensity conflict. It proved that air power could decisively alter the course of battle without crossing international boundaries,” the post concluded.

Launched on 26 May 1999, Operation Safed Sagar saw the IAF using Mirage 2000s, MiG 21s, Mi 17s, Jaguars, MiG 23s, MiG 27s, Chetak, and MiG 29s engaging in 500 strike missions, 350 reconnaissance/ ELINT missions, and around 800 escort flights, according to the reports. It also included more than 2000 helicopter sorties engaged in casualty evacuations and air transport operations in the war-torn areas.