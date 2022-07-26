Kargil Vijay Diwas, a symbol of pride and honour: PM

Paying tribute to the war heroes on the 23rd anniversary of the 1999 Kargil war Prime minister Narendra Modi said, Kargil Vijay Diwas is a symbol of the nation’s pride. 26 July is commemorated as Kargil Vijay Diwas in memory of the heroes who laid their lives for the nation in the war with Pakistan. at Kargil sector of Jammu and Kashmir. On Tuesday, various ministers honoured those valiant sons of the soil who rose for their homeland and laid their life.

कारगिल विजय दिवस मां भारती की आन-बान और शान का प्रतीक है। इस अवसर पर मातृभूमि की रक्षा में पराक्रम की पराकाष्ठा करने वाले देश के सभी साहसी सपूतों को मेरा शत-शत नमन। जय हिंद! pic.twitter.com/wIHyTrNPMU — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 26, 2022

On Kargil Vijay Diwas, India salutes the bravery, courage and sacrifice of our armed forces. They fought valiantly in extremely harsh conditions to defend our motherland. Their act of valour & indomitable spirit will remain etched forever as a defining moment in India’s history. pic.twitter.com/XSE24gM20r — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) July 26, 2022

Remembering the courage, spirit, and sacrifice of India's finest. #RRU pays homage to the brave soldiers of the country who sacrificed their lives for the Nation on the occasion of #KargilVijayDiwas2022.#HeroesOfKargil @adgpi @IAF_MCC @indiannavy pic.twitter.com/vSxANgiYrE — Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU) (@RakshaUni) July 26, 2022

कारगिल विजय दिवस भारतीय सशस्त्र बलों के अदम्य साहस और शौर्य का प्रतीक है। आज का दिन गौरवान्वित होने के साथ ही हमारे जवानों की वीरता का स्मरण कर उसका सम्मान करने का भी दिन है। अपनी बहादुरी से कारगिल से दुश्मनों को खदेड़कर पुन: तिरंगा लहराने वाले जवानों को हृदय से नमन करता हूँ। pic.twitter.com/ewmcYBwGPw — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) July 26, 2022