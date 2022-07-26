Follow Us:
Kargil Vijay Diwas, a symbol of pride and honour: PM

On Tuesday, various ministers honoured those valiant sons of the soil who rose for their homeland and laid their life.

Hasrat Sandhu | New Delhi | July 26, 2022 5:07 pm

Paying tribute to the war heroes on the 23rd anniversary of the 1999 Kargil war Prime minister Narendra Modi said, Kargil Vijay Diwas is a symbol of the nation’s pride.  26 July is commemorated as Kargil Vijay Diwas in memory of the heroes who laid their lives for the nation in the war with Pakistan. at Kargil sector of Jammu and Kashmir. On Tuesday, various ministers honoured those valiant sons of the soil who rose for their homeland and laid their life.

 

 

 

 

 

