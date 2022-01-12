Kansal asks agriculture students to take up mushroom cultivation and spawn production

Principal Secretary, Higher Education, Rohit Kansal, during a visit to Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Jammu interacted with undergraduate students of Experiential Learning Programme on Mushroom Cultivation and Spawn Production and motivated them to take up mushroom cultivation and spawn production as an enterprise.

Kansal emphasized that artificial cultivation of mushrooms round the year can be a reliable source of income generation and help the students not only earn their livelihood but become job providers rather than job seekers.

He stressed upon the students to take up the enterprise of spawn production in Jammu region so that the demand of the farmers regarding availability of spawn is taken care of.

Dr JP Sharma, Vice Chancellor SKUAST highlighted various Experiential Learning Programmes being run in the University.

Dr Pardeep Wali, Director Research, Dr SK Gupta, Director Extension, Dr Bikram Singh, Dean, Faculty of Agriculture and other members of the University were present on the occasion.

Dr Amrish Vaid, Head of Division of Plant Pathology and Dr Sachin Gupta, Incharge Mushroom Unit showed various activities being undertaken by their respective units.