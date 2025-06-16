Kanpur to host Rs 700-crore EV Park under UPSIDA’s ‘Vision 2030’

The Uttar Pradesh government is set to establish Kanpur as a major hub for electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing. Under the Kanpur Metropolitan Development Vision – 2030, the Uttar Pradesh State Industrial Development Authority (UPSIDA) will develop a state-of-the-art EV park spread over 500 acres near Bhimsen, along the Dedicated Freight Corridor.

State officials said on Monday that with an estimated cost of Rs 700 crore, the project will be executed under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model and aims to position Kanpur as a key player in India’s EV ecosystem. The primary objective of the EV Park is to strengthen the local supply chain for electric vehicles and promote indigenous manufacturing.

Advertisement

The EV park will house manufacturing units for electric motors, chassis, steel parts, and lithium-ion cells. Facilities for assembling lithium-ion batteries, chargers, controllers, and electronic components will also be established. A dedicated research and development (R&D) centre will be an integral part of the project, driving innovation and supporting advanced product development. This R&D unit is expected to contribute not only to local progress but also to the global advancement of EV technologies.

Advertisement

The establishment of the EV Park will not only position Kanpur as a manufacturing hub for electric vehicles but also significantly boost the state’s economy. Alongside the park, an integrated EV components cluster is being developed to support small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in producing parts and components. This initiative will create new opportunities for local entrepreneurs and startups, generating substantial employment in the region.

Its proximity to the Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC) gives the park a strategic advantage in terms of logistics and connectivity. Well-connected by both rail and road networks, it will ensure the smooth transportation of raw materials and finished goods.

This initiative by the Uttar Pradesh government is also a major step toward promoting clean energy and environmental conservation. By accelerating EV production, the project aims to reduce carbon emissions and promote the adoption of sustainable energy sources. The EV Park under the Kanpur Development Vision – 2030 will serve as a symbol of industrial innovation and progress, placing Kanpur prominently on the global electric vehicle manufacturing map.