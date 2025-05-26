Kanpur gearing for PM Modi’s visit on May 30

Preparations for the proposed visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi slated on May 30 are in full swing here.

The prime minister will flag off the second phase of Kanpur Metro besides laying the foundation stone and inauguration of other projects worth about Rs 20,000 crore during this visit.

Earlier, the PM was scheduled to visit the city in the last week of April but had to cancel the visit in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh and DGP Prashant Kumar inspected the PM’s public meeting venue on Sunday and held a review meeting with the officials about the security and other arrangements.

During the PM’s visit, a public meeting will be held at Chandra Shekhar Azad Agricultural and Technology University.

During the inspection, the state chief secretary and the DGP closely examined the dias, security arrangements, seating arrangements, parking and all other aspects.