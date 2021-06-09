Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed grief at the untimely demise of 17 people in a road accident in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, and announced Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia for the families of the deceased.

Expressing his condolences to the near and dear ones of the victims, the Prime Minister in a tweet also prayed for the early recovery of those injured.

Modi also announced the ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the next of kin of those who lost their lives. Those injured will be provided Rs 50,000.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to families of those killed.

At least 17 people were killed and 20 others sustained injuries after a Delhi-bound bus collided with an auto in Sachendi area of Kanpur district late Tuesday.