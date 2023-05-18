Kangra tea second product to get European GI tag: CM

Himachal Pradessh’s Kangra Tea has become the second product of the country to get registered with the European Union (EU) as a protected Geographical Indication (GI), paving the way for the sale of the product in European countries.

This was stated by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu here on Thursday. He said that registration was an important tool to recognize the quality, genuineness, and reputation of the product in the European markets.

“This would prove to be a boon for the sale of Kangra tea as it has received international recognition and would benefit the Kangra tea growers of Palampur, Baijnath, Kangra and Dharamshala in Kangra district, Jogindernagar of Mandi district and Bhattiyat area of Chamba district,” said the Chief Minister.

Sukhu said that the present state government was committed to preserving the traditional products of the state and has launched various initiatives to benefit the local artisans and weavers.

He said that GI status has been given to more than 400 traditional products of the State including Kullu shawl, Chamba Rumal, Kinnaur shawl, Kangra painting, Lahaul woolen socks and gloves.

The registration process for GI status for Himachali cap, Sirmauri Loeya, Mandi Sepubari, Chamba metal craft, Kinnauri apple and Kinnauri ornaments was under consideration with the Registrar of Geographical Indication, Chennai, he added.

He lauded the efforts of Himachal Pradesh Science Technology and Environment Council (HIMCOSTE) for completing the tedious process of its registration of Kangra tea with the EU and also congratulated Agriculture Department, IHBT Palampur and Kangra Valley Small Tea Planters Association for their contributions towards this achievement.

Kangra tea is known for its unique taste and fragrance, attributed to its abundant pyrazine contents.

Additionally, it also possesses medicinal values due to antioxidants, phenolic compounds, tryptophan, amino acids, theanine glutamine and catechin.

“Kangra tea was given GI status in the year 2005 by the Registrar of Geographical Indicators Chennai and now after registration with EU, the sale of Kangra tea is expected to grow thereby benefiting the Kangra tea growers of the State,” said the Chief Minister.

During the British era, Kangra tea was exported to European markets and because of its quality it has bagged various awards from the markets of Amsterdam and London between the years 1886 to 1895.

However, without a registration certificate, selling Kangra tea in European markets was not possible until now. But now its registration opens up opportunities for Kangra tea in European markets as well.