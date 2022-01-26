Kamal Haasan, Vijayakanth call for probe into TN student suicide

Tamil Superstar and President of Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) Kamal Haasan has called for a detailed probe into the death of a plus 2 student at Thanjavur in Tamil Nadu.

The actor-turned-politician said that while there were two versions on the suicide of the student with one alleging that the student was forced to convert to Christianity being the reason, another version states that she was forced to clean toilets.

He said that parents are sending their wards to schools for imparting education and not for getting trained in religion or to do household chores. Kamal Haasan called upon the state police to conduct a fair and free probe and to get to the bottom of the issue.

The actor, politician said: “The real reasons behind her death should be probed in an honest manner and the culprits should be brought to justice. The state government must take proactive steps to prevent such incidents in future.”

Meanwhile, another Tamil actor-turned politician, Vijayakant, founder president of Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) has also said that the government should conduct a fair probe into the suicide of the girl student and bring out the truth in the matter.

Vijayakant who was a former leader of opposition in Tamil Nadu legislative assembly called upon the police to make clear the allegation that the girl was forced to convert and if found true, take stringent action against the proponents of the crime.