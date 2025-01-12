Kalpvas begins today with Amrit Snan on Paush Purnima at Mahakumbh

Mahakumbh 2025 will begin with the auspicious Paush Purnima bath on Monday, marking the start of Kalpvas at the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj.

Mahakumbh, the grand spiritual festival of the Sanatan faith, is expected to attract 40 to 45 crore devotees who will bathe in the holy confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers.

Besides the ritual bath, millions of devotees will also observe the ancient tradition of Kalpvas at the Sangam. According to ancient beliefs, devotees will observe Kalpvas for one month, strictly adhering to the prescribed rituals. Under the guidance of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Prayagraj Mela Authority has made special arrangements to ensure a smooth and spiritual experience for devotees during this sacred observance.

The Mahakumbh is not only the largest event of the Sanatan faith but also a carrier of many Sanatan traditions. One significant tradition of Mahakumbh is the observance of Kalpvas at the Sangam. According to ancient beliefs, Kalpvas begins on Pauush Purnima and continues for a month until Magh Purnima.

In this Mahakumbh, Kalpvas will start on January 13 and continue until February 12 at the Sangam. During Kalpvas, devotees will stay at the Sangam for a month with dedication and discipline. They take three holy dips in the Ganga, engage in chanting, meditation, worship, and attend spiritual discourses. It is estimated that around 10 lakh devotees will observe Kalpvas during Mahakumbh 2025.

To facilitate the observance of the special Mahakumbh tradition of Kalpvas, the Prayagraj Mela Authority, under the guidance of CM Yogi, has made all necessary arrangements. Around 1.6 lakh tents for Kalpvasis have been set up along the banks of the Ganga, from Jhunsi to Fafamau.

These tents are equipped with electricity and water connections, along with toilets. Temporary roads, covering approximately 650 kilometres with checker plates and 30 pontoon bridges, have been built to ensure easy access to the tents.

In line with CM Yogi’s directives, Kalpvasis will have access to ration and cylinders at affordable rates. Special ghats have been built for holy dips in the Ganga, with security measures like water police deployment and river barricades in place.

To protect devotees from the cold, arrangements for bonfires have been made, while hospitals have been set up within the Mela area to address health issues. The Tirthpurohits and Prayagwals conducting Kalpvas rituals have also been provided with special facilities.

In view of the Paush Purnima and Makar Sankranti festivals, the Traffic Police have devised a comprehensive traffic plan to ensure the smooth movement and safety of devotees visiting the Mela area. The plan includes traffic diversions and parking arrangements for all vehicles entering the Mela region.

Notably, the entry route to the Sangam Mela area will be through Jawaharlal Nehru Marg (Kali Sadak), while the exit route will be via Triveni Marg. During the major bathing festivals, the Akshayavat Darshan will remain closed to visitors.