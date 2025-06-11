Kaleshwaram project case: KCR appears before PC Ghosh Commission, KTR alleges BJP-Congress conspiracy

Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) chief and former Telangana chief minister, K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR), on Wednesday appeared before the PC Gosh Commission in connection with alleged irregularities in the Kaleshwaram project.

The case pertains to the alleged irregularities in the execution of the Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project during KCR’s government in the state.

KCR’s son and BRS Working President KT Rama Rao stated that the Congress and the BJP are conspiring against the former CM. He said that the Kaleshwaram project, which was completed in 4 years, and 45 lakh acres of land receives water for irrigation, was being maligned to gain political benefits.

“BJP and Congress are conspiring against him. The project, which was completed in 4 years – the world’s biggest lift irrigation project – was done under the leadership of KCR, and 45 lakh acres of land receives water. However, to gain political benefits, the project is being maligned. I think the commission has also understood this by now. Whatever questions will be asked, KCR will reply aptly,” he said.

KTR also claimed that the kind of developmental work his father undertook during his 10-year tenure was worthy of the highest civilian honour.

“The works that have been done by KCR in the 10 years, in independent India, such works have not been done in any state. Whether water or electricity, in India’s history, none of the CMs have done as much work. If he had worked like this in any other country, he would have gotten recognition, and maybe the highest civilian award,” he stated.

He further added, “Kaleshwaram is such a project that has over 100 components. The entire system is intact. In over 100 components, there is one barrage, and out of 85 pillars in that barrage, two are damaged. And that too, I think, is done by some mischief from Congress, and hence I am saying that this political vendetta and this smear campaign by the BJP and Congress will meet a firm response from the people of Telangana. I hope the commission and other political parties will realise that KCR and the BRS have done no wrong, there is nothing wrong with this project and at last, the truth will prevail

Before KCR, BRS MLA and former Irrigation Minister Harish Rao had also appeared before the Ghosh Commission. Additionally, BJP MP Etela Rajender, who previously served as Finance Minister in the BRS government, has also appeared before the commission.

Meanwhile, the Anti-Corruption Bureau is also conducting raids at 12 locations across Hyderabad linked to Nune Sridhar, an executive engineer who was associated with the Kaleshwaram project. The ACB has booked Sridhar under a disproportionate assets case linked to the irrigation project.