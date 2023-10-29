Kalamassery blast: Police confirms Kochi man planted IED

The Kerala Police has confirmed that Kochi native Dominic Martin planted the bombs which went off at Zamra Convention and Exhibition Centre in Kalamassery on Sunday morning, killing one woman and injuring several others.

Police found visuals of the remote control used to detonate the IED on Dominic’s phone. Hours after the explosions,bMartin surrendered himself before the Kodakara police station in Thrissur district and claimed responsibility for the bomb blast

Prior to his surrender, Martin made a Facebook video where he claimed responsibility for the blast, saying he was a member of Jehovah’s Witnesses and was not happy with the sect’s activities.

In the video, Dominic said that despite multiple requests to the Christian denomination to change its ways which promote hatred, they refused to do so. Hence, he decided to plant bombs at the convention centre.

One person was killed and six others were critically wounded, while over 50 persons including women and children were left injured in the bomb explosion that took place at the convention centre in Kalamassery near Kochi during a prayer meeting of Jehovah Witnesses on Sunday morning.

The Kerala police chief Dr Shaik Darvesh Saheb has confirmed that an IED (improvised explosive device) was used in the explosion that took place in Kalamassery.