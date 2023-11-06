Kalamassery blast: Accused sent to police custody till Nov 15

The Ernakulam Principal Sessions Court on Monday sent Dominic Martin, the sole accused in Kalamassery blast case, to police custody till November 15.

The police, in their custody application, said that they wanted to conduct a detailed investigation on the sources of Dominic’s income and the source of explosive materials used for the explosion.

As the accused was an expatriate, his international connections should also be investigated, the police said.

The police also told the court that the accused has to be taken to 10 locations for collecting evidence. After considering the police’s request, the court has sent the accused to police custody till November 15.

Meanwhile, Martin once again declined the assistance of a lawyer in the case. Honey M Varghese, the judge, suggested to the accused that he could seek the service of a lawyer at any time during the process of investigation and court proceedings, if he wishes.

Four persons were killed and over 50 others were injured in a bomb explosion that took place at a convention centre in Kalamassery near Kochi during a prayer meeting of Jehovah Witnesses on October 28.