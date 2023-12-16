Parl security breach: Sixth accused sent to police custody for 7 days

Mahesh Kumawat, the sixth accused arrested in the parliament security breach case, was sent to police custody for seven days by a Delhi Court on Saturday.

He was produced before the court following his arrest on Saturday.

It has been alleged that Kumawat was involved in destruction of evidence and criminal conspiracy, sources said.

His arrest comes a day after alleged mastermind Lalit Jha was sent to police custody for seven days.

On Thursday, Kumawat and Jha had reached Kartavya Path police station and surrendered. They were later handed over to the Special Cell. While Jha was arrested, Kumawat was initially detained for questioning and was

arrested on Saturday, sources said.

After the Wednesday’s incident, Jha and Kumawat were on the run and reportedly took away the mobile phones of the four accused persons.

Kumawat had also come in contact with the other accused persons through social media, the sources said.

With the custody of these six accused, police are likely to further speed up the probe into the matter.

On Thursday, the Delhi court had Sagar Sharma, Manoranjan D, Neelam and

Amol Shinde to seven-day police custody.

Meanwhile, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, in a letter to all MPs, said a high-level enquiry committee has been constituted for an in depth investigation of the breach incident.