Kailash Choudhary pays tributes to 2 soldiers died at DR Congo

At IGI New Delhi today, Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Kailash Choudhary paid respects to the deceased HC Shishupal Singh and HC Sanwala Ram Vishnoi, who lost their life in the Democratic Republic of the Congo while serving with MONUSCO. The mortal remains of both of today’s lovers arrived at IGI Delhi in the morning and were then transported to Sikar and Barmer, respectively, where final rites will be performed with the utmost respect.

Sh David Lalrinsanga, IPS IG 𝐁𝐒𝐅 and other officers of 𝐑𝐚𝐣𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐧 𝐅𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐫 #Jodhpur paid homage by laying wreath on the 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐬 of HC Sanwala Ram Vishnoi who laid down his life during @UN Peace Keeping Mission(@MONUSCO) in 𝐃𝐑 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐠𝐨. pic.twitter.com/jjSPjR2Bmn — BSF RAJASTHAN (@BSF_Rajasthan) July 31, 2022

During the bloody armed protests, 2 BSF members of the UN Peace Keeping Contingent (MONUSCO) stationed in Butembo, Democratic Republic (DR) of Congo, died from their injuries.

Locals in the DR of Congo had called for protests and agitation against MONUSCO. The call covered the entire week beginning on Monday.

The situation turned violent in Goma (about 350 Km South of Beni and a big MONUSCO base ) with looting and setting fire to UN property.

Both Beni and Butembo (2 BSF platoons are deployed there on detachment since 02 Jun 2022) were on high alert. Monday though passed off peacefully.

However, today the situation in Butembo turned violent. The camp of Morroco Rapid Deployment where BSF platoons are stationed was surrounded by demonstrators.

Congolese Police (PNC) and Congolese Army (FARDC) troops arrived but could not control the crowd estimated to be over 500 people.