Kailash Choudhary pays tributes to 2 soldiers died at DR Congo

Locals in the DR of Congo had called for protests and agitation against MONUSCO. The call covered the entire week beginning on Monday.

SNS | New Delhi | July 31, 2022 9:14 pm

(Photo: Twitter/@BSF_Rajasthan)

At IGI New Delhi today, Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Kailash Choudhary paid respects to the deceased HC Shishupal Singh and HC Sanwala Ram Vishnoi, who lost their life in the Democratic Republic of the Congo while serving with MONUSCO. The mortal remains of both of today’s lovers arrived at IGI Delhi in the morning and were then transported to Sikar and Barmer, respectively, where final rites will be performed with the utmost respect.

During the bloody armed protests, 2 BSF members of the UN Peace Keeping Contingent (MONUSCO) stationed in Butembo, Democratic Republic (DR) of Congo, died from their injuries.

The situation turned violent in Goma (about 350 Km South of Beni and a big MONUSCO base ) with looting and setting fire to UN property.

Both Beni and Butembo (2 BSF platoons are deployed there on detachment since 02 Jun 2022) were on high alert. Monday though passed off peacefully.

However, today the situation in Butembo turned violent. The camp of Morroco Rapid Deployment where BSF platoons are stationed was surrounded by demonstrators.

Congolese Police (PNC) and Congolese Army (FARDC) troops arrived but could not control the crowd estimated to be over 500 people.

